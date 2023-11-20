Monday's game between the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (1-4) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-4) at G.B. Hodge Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 64-62, with South Carolina Upstate taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Bulldogs enter this matchup after a 54-45 loss to Winthrop on Saturday.

South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina

South Carolina State vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina Upstate 64, South Carolina State 62

Other MEAC Predictions

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 22.6 points per game last season (scoring 46.8 points per game to rank 360th in college basketball while giving up 69.4 per contest to rank 299th in college basketball) and had a -677 scoring differential overall.

South Carolina State averaged 2.9 more points in MEAC games (49.7) than overall (46.8).

At home, the Bulldogs put up 50.3 points per game last season, 5.4 more than they averaged away (44.9).

South Carolina State allowed 59.9 points per game at home last season, and 73.9 on the road.

