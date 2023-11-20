The Charlotte Hornets, P.J. Washington included, hit the court versus the Boston Celtics on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 122-108 loss versus the Knicks, Washington put up three points, six rebounds and two blocks.

P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-114)

Over 13.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.4 points per contest last year made the Celtics the fourth-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Celtics were the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA last season, allowing 44 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were ranked second in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 23.1 per contest.

Conceding 11.6 made three-pointers per game last season, the Celtics were fifth in the league in that category.

P.J. Washington vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 35 17 7 1 2 3 1 1/16/2023 37 17 4 3 2 2 1 1/14/2023 37 14 3 4 4 0 0 11/28/2022 26 16 2 2 3 1 0

