LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets match up versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

Ball, in his most recent action, had 34 points and nine assists in a 122-108 loss to the Knicks.

With prop bets in place for Ball, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

LaMelo Ball Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-114)

Over 25.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-143)

Over 5.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per game last year, fourth in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics allowed 44 rebounds per game last year, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Celtics were second in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 23.1 per game.

The Celtics gave up 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest last season, fifth in the league in that category.

LaMelo Ball vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/10/2023 38 24 9 10 2 0 1 1/16/2023 35 25 5 6 5 0 0 1/14/2023 39 31 7 9 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.