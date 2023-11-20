Player prop bet odds for LaMelo Ball and others are listed when the Boston Celtics visit the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Hornets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-BOS

BSSE and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Celtics Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -143) 7.5 (Over: -111) 3.5 (Over: -130)

Ball's 14.3 points per game are 11.2 less than Monday's over/under.

He has collected six boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Monday's game.

Ball averages nine assists, 1.5 more than Monday's over/under.

Ball averages two made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: +162)

Gordon Hayward is scoring 14.7 points per game, 0.2 more than Monday's prop total.

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Monday (4.5).

Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 1.8 higher than Monday's prop bet (3.5).

He has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Monday.

