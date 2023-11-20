If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Greenville County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Berea High School at Woodmont High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20

6:00 PM ET on November 20 Location: Travelers Rest, SC

Travelers Rest, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy Early College Prep at Travelers Rest High School