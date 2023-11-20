South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Dorchester County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. John's High School at Summerville High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
