Citadel vs. Idaho State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 20
The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) and the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) meet at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on FloHoops. The game has no set line.
Citadel vs. Idaho State Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 20, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
- Where: Buies Creek, North Carolina
- Venue: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Citadel Betting Records & Stats
- Citadel went 12-16-0 ATS last season.
- Citadel covered the spread less often than Idaho State last season, recording an ATS record of 12-16-0, compared to the 13-14-0 mark of the Bengals.
Citadel vs. Idaho State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Citadel
|67.4
|136.6
|74.2
|145.2
|140.7
|Idaho State
|69.2
|136.6
|71
|145.2
|136.9
Additional Citadel Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bulldogs averaged only 3.6 fewer points per game (67.4) than the Bengals gave up (71).
- Citadel went 5-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Citadel vs. Idaho State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Citadel
|12-16-0
|11-17-0
|Idaho State
|13-14-0
|16-11-0
Citadel vs. Idaho State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Citadel
|Idaho State
|5-9
|Home Record
|7-7
|4-11
|Away Record
|4-12
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|70.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|65.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|68.6
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-8-0
|5-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-3-0
