How to Watch Citadel vs. Idaho State on TV or Live Stream - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.
Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Citadel Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents hit.
- Citadel went 6-7 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 319th.
- Last year, the Bulldogs scored 67.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.
- Citadel had a 6-4 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Citadel posted 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.5.
- At home, Citadel made 2.1 more treys per game (8.4) than in away games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in road games (29.4%).
Citadel Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 75-71
|McAlister Field House
|11/13/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|L 71-64
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/16/2023
|North Greenville
|W 77-59
|McAlister Field House
|11/20/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/21/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
|11/22/2023
|@ Campbell
|-
|John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center
