The Citadel Bulldogs (1-3) face the Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Idaho State Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

Last season, the Bulldogs had a 43.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was two% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Bengals' opponents hit.

Citadel went 6-7 when it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bengals ranked 328th in rebounding in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 319th.

Last year, the Bulldogs scored 67.4 points per game, just 3.6 fewer points than the 71 the Bengals gave up.

Citadel had a 6-4 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel posted 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 65.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs allowed 72.8 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 77.5.

At home, Citadel made 2.1 more treys per game (8.4) than in away games (6.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.3%) compared to in road games (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule