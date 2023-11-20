The Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) host a streaking Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) squad on Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Eagles have won three straight games.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Eagles

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: ESPN

Chiefs vs. Eagles Insights

The Chiefs rack up 23.1 points per game, comparable to the 21.7 per outing the Eagles give up.

Philadelphia scores 28 points per game, 12.1 more than Kansas City allows (15.9).

The Chiefs average 45.4 more yards per game (368.7) than the Eagles give up per contest (323.3).

Philadelphia collects 88.6 more yards per game (376.8) than Kansas City gives up per matchup (288.2).

The Chiefs rush for 103.8 yards per game, 37.5 more than the 66.3 the Eagles allow per outing.

This year Philadelphia rushes for 17.5 more yards per game (129.7) than Kansas City allows (112.2).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over six more times (17 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (11) this season.

Philadelphia has 13 giveaways this season, while Kansas City has 13 takeaways.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs' average points scored in home games (26.4) is higher than their overall average (23.1). But their average points allowed at home (14) is lower than overall (15.9).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (382.2) is higher than their overall average (368.7). But their average yards allowed at home (283.6) is lower than overall (288.2).

In home games, Kansas City accumulates 282.2 passing yards per game and concedes 162.6. That's more than it gains overall (264.9), and less than it allows (176).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 100 rushing yards per game and concede 121. That's less than they gain overall (103.8), and more than they allow (112.2).

The Chiefs' third-down percentages on offense (45.2%) and defense (34.9%) at home are both lower than their overall numbers of 45.5% and 36.5%, respectively.

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Los Angeles W 31-17 CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver L 24-9 CBS 11/5/2023 Miami W 21-14 NFL Network 11/20/2023 Philadelphia - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 at Las Vegas - CBS 12/3/2023 at Green Bay - NBC 12/10/2023 Buffalo - CBS

Eagles Away Performance

The Eagles score 25 points per game on the road (three less than their overall average), and give up 19.2 on the road (2.5 less than overall).

On the road, the Eagles accumulate 379.8 yards per game and concede 304.2. That's more than they gain overall (376.8), and less than they allow (323.3).

Philadelphia's average yards passing in away games (260.6) is higher than its overall average (247.1). And its average yards allowed on the road (235.4) is lower than overall (257).

On the road, the Eagles accumulate 119.2 rushing yards per game and give up 68.8. That's less than they gain overall (129.7), and more than they allow (66.3).

On the road, the Eagles convert 56.8% of third downs and allow 40.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (50%), and less than they allow (42.6%).

Eagles Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/22/2023 Miami W 31-17 NBC 10/29/2023 at Washington W 38-31 FOX 11/5/2023 Dallas W 28-23 FOX 11/20/2023 at Kansas City - ABC/ESPN 11/26/2023 Buffalo - CBS 12/3/2023 San Francisco - FOX 12/10/2023 at Dallas - NBC

