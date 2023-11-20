The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Bethune-Cookman vs. Charleston Southern matchup in this article.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida How to Watch on TV: YouTube

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Trends (2022-23)

Charleston Southern won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

The Buccaneers were 9-11 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Bethune-Cookman went 16-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Wildcats games.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.