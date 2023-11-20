The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) take the court against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 on YouTube.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida

Moore Gymnasium in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: YouTube

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

The Buccaneers' 44.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats allowed to their opponents (45.5%).

Charleston Southern put together a 5-4 straight up record in games it shot above 45.5% from the field.

The Buccaneers were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Wildcats finished 211th.

The Buccaneers scored an average of 72.6 points per game last year, just 2.4 fewer points than the 75 the Wildcats allowed to opponents.

Charleston Southern went 7-2 last season when it scored more than 75 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston Southern scored 79.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.5 away.

At home, the Buccaneers allowed 72.1 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 76.7.

At home, Charleston Southern sunk 9.1 treys per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged away (7.6). Charleston Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (35.9%) than on the road (33.4%).

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule