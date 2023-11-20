Monday's contest between the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-1) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-4) at TD Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 85-56 and heavily favors Charleston (SC) to come out on top. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 20.

The Cougars won their last matchup 70-60 against Charleston Southern on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charleston (SC) vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Charleston (SC) vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Charleston (SC) 85, Gardner-Webb 56

Other CAA Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Charleston (SC) Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cougars were outscored by 1.6 points per game last season, with a -47 scoring differential overall. They put up 66 points per game (156th in college basketball), and allowed 67.6 per outing (265th in college basketball).

Charleston (SC)'s offense was less effective in CAA tilts last year, scoring 63.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66 PPG.

The Cougars averaged 67.7 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (65.1).

In 2022-23, Charleston (SC) surrendered 62.4 points per game at home. In away games, it allowed 72.6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.