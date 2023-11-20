South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Abbeville County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Abbeville County, South Carolina today? We've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Abbeville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emerald High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crescent High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
