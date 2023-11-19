Winthrop vs. Elon November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Elon Phoenix (1-1) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Winthrop vs. Elon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)
- Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Elon Top Players (2022-23)
- Sean Halloran: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Winthrop vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Winthrop Rank
|Winthrop AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|127th
|73.8
|Points Scored
|65.4
|326th
|299th
|74.4
|Points Allowed
|71.6
|227th
|343rd
|28.0
|Rebounds
|30.1
|270th
|309th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|280th
|42nd
|8.8
|3pt Made
|6.8
|237th
|307th
|11.4
|Assists
|12.2
|249th
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.