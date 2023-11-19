The Elon Phoenix (1-1) play the Winthrop Eagles (1-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Rock Hill Sports and Event Center. The game will begin at 2:30 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Elon Game Information

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Elon Top Players (2022-23)

Sean Halloran: 13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Max Mackinnon: 11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Torrence Watson: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Sherry: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Zac Ervin: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

Winthrop vs. Elon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop Rank Winthrop AVG Elon AVG Elon Rank 127th 73.8 Points Scored 65.4 326th 299th 74.4 Points Allowed 71.6 227th 343rd 28.0 Rebounds 30.1 270th 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.3 280th 42nd 8.8 3pt Made 6.8 237th 307th 11.4 Assists 12.2 249th 311th 13.3 Turnovers 11.7 160th

