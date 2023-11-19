The South Carolina Gamecocks (4-0) face the Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-0) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Desert Diamond Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and be available via CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other South Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon Top Players (2022-23)

Rayshon Harrison: 17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabe McGlothan: 12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Chance McMillian: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Noah Baumann: 7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Yvan Ouedraogo: 5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Grand Canyon Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Grand Canyon Rank Grand Canyon AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank 93rd 75.2 Points Scored 64.3 339th 94th 67.3 Points Allowed 72.6 254th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 31.3 210th 195th 8.4 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd 35th 9 3pt Made 7.6 149th 221st 12.5 Assists 11.1 324th 113th 11.2 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.