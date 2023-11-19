Panthers vs. Cowboys Injury Report — Week 11
The Carolina Panthers' (1-8) injury report has 14 players listed heading into a Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys (6-3). It kicks at 1:00 PM at Bank of America Stadium.
Watch the Panthers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
Their last time out, the Panthers lost 16-13 to the Chicago Bears.
The Cowboys enter this matchup after a 49-17 win over the New York Giants in their most recent outing.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Laviska Shenault Jr.
|WR
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Stephen Sullivan
|TE
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Calf
|Questionable
|Austin Corbett
|OG
|Calf
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Thigh
|Questionable
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Jaycee Horn
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Concussion
|Full Participation In Practice
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Darrell Demont Chark Jr.
|WR
|Elbow
|Full Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Out
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|NIR
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Thigh
|Full Participation In Practice
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Dallas Cowboys Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|KaVontae Turpin
|WR
|Shoulder
|Full Participation In Practice
|Peyton Hendershot
|TE
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Rico Dowdle
|RB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Tyron Smith
|OT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jourdan Lewis
|CB
|Neck
|Full Participation In Practice
|Viliami Fehoko
|DE
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Cowboys or the Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers' offense has been a bottom-five unit in total offense this season, posting 275.6 total yards per game, which ranks third-worst in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they rank seventh with 308.3 total yards surrendered per contest.
- The Panthers have lots of room to get better, as they rank fourth-worst in points per game (17.0) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (26.9).
- With 185.2 passing yards per game on offense, the Panthers rank 26th in the NFL. On defense, they rank sixth, giving up 176.4 passing yards per game.
- With 90.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Carolina ranks 27th in the NFL. On defense it ranks 26th, surrendering 131.9 rushing yards per contest.
- With seven forced turnovers (31st in NFL) and 11 turnovers committed (12th in NFL) this season, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL with a turnover margin of -4.
Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Cowboys (-10.5)
- Moneyline: Cowboys (-600), Panthers (+425)
- Total: 42.5 points
Sign up to live bet on the Cowboys-Panthers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.