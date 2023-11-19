According to our computer model, the Dallas Cowboys will beat the Carolina Panthers when they meet at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19 (at 1:00 PM ET). We have a complete breakdown, regarding the point spread, total and final score, available in this article.

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (second-best with 29.9 points per game) and scoring defense (fourth-best with 18.3 points allowed per game) this season. The Panthers rank third-worst in total yards per game (275.6), but they've been more productive on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh in the NFL with 308.3 total yards allowed per contest.

Panthers vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Cowboys (-10.5) Over (42) Cowboys 30, Panthers 16

Panthers Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 20.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina has a record of just 2-6-1 against the spread this year.

The Panthers have been an underdog by 10.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Carolina games have gone over the point total three out of nine times this year.

This season, Panthers games have resulted in an average scoring total of 42.8, which is 0.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cowboys an 84.6% chance to win.

Dallas has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

In Dallas' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The point total average for Cowboys games this season is 43.8, 1.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Dallas 29.9 18.3 40.0 12.5 21.8 23.0 Carolina 17.0 26.9 14.5 20.3 19.0 32.2

