Ian Thomas was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find Thomas' stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Rep Ian Thomas and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thomas' season stats include 36 yards on two receptions (18.0 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted four times.

Keep an eye on Thomas' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Ian Thomas Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Calf

The Panthers have four other receivers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (FP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (LP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 11 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Thomas 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 2 36 15 0 18.0

Thomas Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 8 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Lions 2 1 28 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.