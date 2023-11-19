Furman vs. Wyoming November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Furman Paladins (3-1) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.
Furman vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 10:30 AM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Furman Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Mike Bothwell: 17.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- JP Pegues: 11.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Foster: 10.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Garrett Hien: 7.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)
- Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jeremiah Oden: 9.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Hunter Thompson: 6.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 8.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Reynolds: 14.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Furman vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Furman Rank
|Furman AVG
|Wyoming AVG
|Wyoming Rank
|10th
|80.9
|Points Scored
|69.2
|241st
|214th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|72.1
|240th
|134th
|32.4
|Rebounds
|29.1
|312th
|178th
|8.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6.6
|323rd
|20th
|9.4
|3pt Made
|8.6
|53rd
|11th
|16.6
|Assists
|11.1
|324th
|51st
|10.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|142nd
