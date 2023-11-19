Sunday's game between the Clemson Tigers (3-1) and Longwood Lancers (1-3) matching up at Littlejohn Coliseum has a projected final score of 90-50 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Clemson, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:30 PM ET on November 19.

The Tigers lost their last outing 109-40 against South Carolina on Thursday.

Clemson vs. Longwood Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Clemson vs. Longwood Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 90, Longwood 50

Clemson Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game last season, with a +123 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.3 points per game (148th in college basketball) and gave up 62.8 per outing (133rd in college basketball).

On offense, Clemson tallied 64.8 points per game last season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (66.3 points per game) was 1.5 PPG higher.

Offensively the Tigers were worse when playing at home last season, putting up 66.7 points per game, compared to 67.8 per game in road games.

At home, Clemson ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (59.5) than in road games (66.6).

