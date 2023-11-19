Will Bryce Young Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Bryce Young was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers match up against the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. All of Young's stats can be found below.
Entering Week 11, Young is averaging 195.0 passing yards per game (1,560 total). Other season stats include eight TD passes, seven interceptions and a 62.8% completion percentage (182-for-290), plus 20 carries for 135 yards.
Bryce Young Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Thigh
Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Young 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|182
|290
|62.8%
|1,560
|8
|7
|5.4
|20
|135
|0
Young Game-by-Game

|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|20
|38
|146
|1
|2
|3
|17
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|22
|33
|153
|1
|0
|2
|34
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|25
|32
|204
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|25
|41
|247
|3
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|23
|38
|217
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|22
|31
|235
|1
|0
|4
|11
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|24
|39
|173
|1
|3
|5
|41
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|21
|38
|185
|0
|0
|3
|18
|0
