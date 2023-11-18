The Wofford Terriers (1-9) hit the road for a SoCon clash against the Furman Paladins (9-1) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

Wofford ranks sixth-worst in total offense (254.9 yards per game), but has been slightly better on defense, ranking 77th with 370.7 yards allowed per game. Furman has been dominant on defense, allowing just 17.6 points per contest (seventh-best). On offense, it ranks 40th by accumulating 28.9 points per game.

Wofford vs. Furman Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Wofford vs. Furman Key Statistics

Wofford Furman 254.9 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 365.4 (53rd) 370.7 (80th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 336.3 (56th) 127.3 (80th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 167.7 (30th) 127.6 (122nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.7 (70th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 0 (67th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has racked up 910 yards (91.0 ypg) on 91-of-165 passing with three touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has carried the ball 137 times for a team-high 726 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

J.T. Smith Jr. has been handed the ball 57 times this year and racked up 274 yards (27.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Alec Holt has hauled in 20 catches for 202 yards (20.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Tyler Parker has hauled in eight receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Pinnix has been the target of nine passes and racked up 11 catches for 157 yards, an average of 15.7 yards per contest.

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,483 yards on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 488 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto is his team's leading rusher with 165 carries for 704 yards, or 70.4 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well.

Joshua Harris has racked up 321 receiving yards on 36 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has 24 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 315 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 21 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 300 yards (30.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

