The Winthrop Eagles (2-2) go up against the IUPUI Jaguars (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Rock Hill Sports and Event Center in Rock Hill, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles made 47.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.2 percentage points higher than the Jaguars allowed to their opponents (46.9%).

In games Winthrop shot better than 46.9% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Eagles were the 343rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Jaguars ranked 335th.

Last year, the Eagles put up 73.8 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 76.8 the Jaguars gave up.

Winthrop had a 9-3 record last season when putting up more than 76.8 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop averaged 76.6 points per game when playing at home last season. On the road, it averaged 71.0 points per contest.

The Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 77.5 when playing on the road.

Winthrop sunk 9.4 three-pointers per game, which was 0.7 more than it averaged in away games (8.7). When it came to three-point percentage, it shot 37.0% at home and 37.9% on the road.

