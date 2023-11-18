As we roll into Week 12 of the college football campaign, there are four games involving teams from the OVC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Eastern Illinois Panthers at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Bryant Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Samford Bulldogs 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Tennessee State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 18 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!