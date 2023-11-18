Week 12 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Week 12 college football slate includes six games featuring MWC teams involved. Keep reading to see up-to-date results and key players.
Jump to Matchup:
Hawaii vs. Wyoming | Nevada vs. Colorado State
Week 12 MWC Results
Wyoming 42 Hawaii 9
- Pregame Favorite: Wyoming (-13.5)
- Pregame Total: 45
Wyoming Leaders
- Passing: Andrew Peasley (14-for-17, 319 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Harrison Waylee (11 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: John Michael Gyllenborg (3 TAR, 3 REC, 128 YDS, 1 TD)
Hawaii Leaders
- Passing: Brayden Schager (25-for-44, 278 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: David Cordero (13 ATT, 32 YDS)
- Receiving: Steven McBride (8 TAR, 5 REC, 103 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Wyoming
|Hawaii
|472
|Total Yards
|345
|319
|Passing Yards
|278
|153
|Rushing Yards
|67
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Colorado State 30 Nevada 20
- Pregame Favorite: Colorado State (-11.5)
- Pregame Total: 45
Team Stat Comparison
|Colorado State
|Nevada
|414
|Total Yards
|327
|245
|Passing Yards
|194
|169
|Rushing Yards
|133
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Upcoming Week 12 MWC Games
Boise State Broncos at Utah State Aggies
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Boise State (-4.5)
San Diego State Aztecs at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-14.5)
New Mexico Lobos at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 18
- Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Fresno State (-23.5)
