Week 12 of the college football schedule includes seven games featuring AAC teams in action. Read below to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

South Florida vs. UTSA

Week 12 AAC Results

UTSA 49 South Florida 21

  • Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14.5)
  • Pregame Total: 66.5

UTSA Leaders

  • Passing: Frank Harris (31-for-46, 411 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Harris (10 ATT, 112 YDS, 3 TDs)
  • Receiving: Joshua Cephus (12 TAR, 9 REC, 163 YDS, 1 TD)

South Florida Leaders

  • Passing: Byrum Brown (23-for-39, 287 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
  • Rushing: Nay'Quan Wright (16 ATT, 67 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Sean Atkins (14 TAR, 10 REC, 92 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

UTSASouth Florida
643Total Yards427
419Passing Yards287
224Rushing Yards140
0Turnovers2

Upcoming Week 12 AAC Games

No. 17 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: FAU Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Tulane (-9.5)

East Carolina Pirates at Navy Midshipmen

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Navy (-2.5)

SMU Mustangs at Memphis Tigers

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: SMU (-8.5)

Rice Owls at Charlotte 49ers

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: Rice (-2.5)

Temple Owls at UAB Blazers

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Protective Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: UAB (-7.5)

North Texas Mean Green at Tulsa Golden Hurricane

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, November 18
  • Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: North Texas (-2.5)

