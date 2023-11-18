On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Stefan Noesen going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Stefan Noesen score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Noesen stats and insights

  • In four of 16 games this season, Noesen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Penguins yet this season.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Noesen's shooting percentage is 22.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 42 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents four times while averaging 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Noesen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/15/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 8:25 Home L 3-1
11/11/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 11:00 Away W 4-0
11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 5-2
11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 10:55 Home W 3-2 OT
11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:41 Away L 2-1
10/30/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 9:46 Away W 3-2
10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:22 Home W 3-0
10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 6:41 Home W 3-2 OT
10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.