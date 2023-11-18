SEC play pits the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) against the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Wildcats are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 54.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Kentucky vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Kentucky (-1.5) 54.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kentucky (-1.5) 53.5 -122 +102 Bet on this game with FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Betting Trends

South Carolina has won five games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Gamecocks have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in five opportunities).

Kentucky is 5-5-0 ATS this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

