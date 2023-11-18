SEC foes match up when the South Carolina Gamecocks (4-6) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-4) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Williams-Brice Stadium.

South Carolina ranks 62nd in total offense (393.1 yards per game) and 106th in total defense (413.5 yards allowed per game) this season. With 343.4 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Kentucky ranks 99th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 49th, surrendering 356.9 total yards per game.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network

Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

South Carolina Kentucky 393.1 (66th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.4 (105th) 413.5 (99th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 356.9 (47th) 91.4 (125th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.6 (91st) 301.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 206.8 (89th) 11 (29th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (41st) 12 (90th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (63rd)

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 2,867 yards (286.7 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 70.6% of his passes and collecting 17 touchdown passes compared to seven interceptions this season.

Mario Anderson has racked up 645 yards on 117 carries while finding the end zone three times as a runner.

Dakereon Joyner has collected 115 yards on 49 attempts, scoring five times.

Xavier Legette's leads his squad with 1,093 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 59 receptions (out of 77 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

Trey Knox has hauled in 32 receptions totaling 277 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

O'Mega Blake has been the target of 30 passes and hauled in 19 grabs for 250 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 2,063 yards on 56.7% passing while tossing 19 touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 160 carries for 929 yards, or 92.9 per game. He's found the end zone 11 times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 24 catches for 259 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has compiled 138 yards on 26 carries with one touchdown.

Dane Key has registered 32 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 477 (47.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 55 times and has four touchdowns.

Tayvion Robinson has recorded 472 receiving yards (47.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 33 receptions.

Barion Brown has racked up 361 reciving yards (36.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

