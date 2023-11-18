How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023 on Peacock.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Minnesota Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Peacock
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- The Spartans shot 45.6% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 44.9% the Golden Gophers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, South Carolina Upstate had a 12-6 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.9% from the field.
- The Spartans were the 306th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Golden Gophers finished 309th.
- The Spartans scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, just 2.3 fewer points than the 71.0 the Golden Gophers allowed to opponents.
- South Carolina Upstate went 11-1 last season when it scored more than 71.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- South Carolina Upstate averaged 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.0 on the road.
- At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than they allowed away (73.4).
- At home, South Carolina Upstate knocked down 7.8 trifectas per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 74-67
|Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|Carolina University
|W 106-48
|G.B. Hodge Center
|11/15/2023
|@ East Carolina
|W 83-81
|Minges Coliseum
|11/18/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Ball State
|-
|John E. Worthen Arena
|11/25/2023
|Voorhees
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.