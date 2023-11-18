Our projection model predicts the Norfolk State Spartans will defeat the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 18 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at William 'Dick' Price Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

South Carolina State vs. Norfolk State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Norfolk State (-13) 50.6 Norfolk State 32, South Carolina State 19

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs won just two games against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponent combined to hit the over six out of 10 times last year.

Norfolk State Betting Info (2022)

The Spartans had a record of just 2-9-0 against the spread last season.

Spartans games went over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Spartans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Norfolk State 24.7 28.1 26 31 24.1 26.9 South Carolina State 22.4 26.6 27.6 17.6 19.8 35.3

