The South Carolina Gamecocks should win their matchup versus the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:30 PM on Saturday, November 18, based on our computer model. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

South Carolina vs. Kentucky Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (52) South Carolina 28, Kentucky 27

Week 12 SEC Predictions

South Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Gamecocks' implied win probability is 56.5%.

The Gamecocks' record against the spread is 5-5-0.

South Carolina is 3-1 ATS when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

The Gamecocks have seen five of its 10 games go over the point total.

The over/under in this matchup is 52 points, 2.9 fewer than the average total in this season's South Carolina contests.

Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 48.8% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

The Wildcats have a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Kentucky has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 1.5 points or more this season (0-3).

In the Wildcats' 10 games with a set total, seven have hit the over (70%).

The average point total for the Kentucky this year is 2.6 points lower than this game's over/under.

Gamecocks vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina 28.8 28.6 41.6 25.2 15.8 32.3 Kentucky 29.1 25 29.9 24 27.3 27.3

