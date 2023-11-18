The Northwestern State Demons (1-1) will play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at UNF Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Game Information

Presbyterian Top Players (2022-23)

Marquis Barnett: 9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Terrell Ard Jr.: 7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.1 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Owen McCormack: 7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kobe Stewart: 7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Trevon Reddish: 7.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northwestern State Top Players (2022-23)

Demarcus Sharp: 19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

19.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Isaac Haney: 11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ja'Monta Black: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jalen Hampton: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Dayne Prim: 5.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Presbyterian vs. Northwestern State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Northwestern State AVG Northwestern State Rank 347th 63.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 156th 69.5 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 278th 30.0 Rebounds 30.1 270th 96th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 315th 6.0 3pt Made 8.4 66th 333rd 10.8 Assists 12.6 211th 294th 13.1 Turnovers 11.1 104th

