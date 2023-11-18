Oklahoma vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 18
The No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (8-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-5) in a matchup on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Cougars will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 24-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 56.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. BYU matchup.
Oklahoma vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Oklahoma vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-24)
|56.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-24.5)
|56.5
|-2800
|+1160
Oklahoma vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Oklahoma is 7-3-0 ATS this season.
- The Sooners have been favored by 24 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
- BYU has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.
Oklahoma & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Big 12
|+350
|Bet $100 to win $350
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
