The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7) take a four-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) on Saturday, November 18 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-165) Penguins (+140) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have won nine of their 14 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.3%).

Carolina has a record of 6-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hurricanes' implied win probability is 62.3%.

Carolina and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in eight of 16 games this season.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 51 (14th) Goals 53 (11th) 52 (18th) Goals Allowed 42 (9th) 14 (7th) Power Play Goals 7 (25th) 12 (17th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (6th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Carolina has two wins against the spread and is 6-4-0 overall.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over twice.

The Hurricanes have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 2.0 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes are ranked 14th in the NHL with 51 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Hurricanes have given up 52 goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in NHL play.

The team is ranked 18th in goal differential at -1.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.