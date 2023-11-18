Hurricanes vs. Penguins Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 18
The Pittsburgh Penguins (8-7), winners of four straight road games, visit the Carolina Hurricanes (9-7) at PNC Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT.
The Hurricanes' offense has put up 24 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 21 goals. A total of 28 power-play opportunities during that time have netted six power-play goals (21.4%). They are 6-4-0 in those contests.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Saturday's hockey action.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Predictions for Saturday
Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Penguins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-165)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)
Hurricanes vs Penguins Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have gone 4-0-4 in overtime games on their way to an overall record of 9-7.
- Carolina is 4-1-0 (eight points) in its five games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Hurricanes registered only one goal, they lost both times.
- Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored two goals.
- The Hurricanes have scored more than two goals in 12 games (9-3-0, 18 points).
- In the nine games when Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal, it went 6-3-0 to register 12 points.
- In the 12 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 8-4-0 (16 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|17th
|3.19
|Goals Scored
|3.53
|9th
|18th
|3.25
|Goals Allowed
|2.8
|9th
|3rd
|34.1
|Shots
|34.5
|1st
|1st
|26
|Shots Allowed
|29.9
|12th
|9th
|24.14%
|Power Play %
|16.67%
|24th
|17th
|78.57%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.11%
|9th
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
