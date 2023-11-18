LaMelo Ball, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - November 18
Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (7-5) take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) at Spectrum Center.
How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets lost their most recent game to the Bucks, 130-99, on Friday. Ball starred with 37 points, and also had five boards and five assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|LaMelo Ball
|37
|5
|5
|1
|0
|2
|Miles Bridges
|17
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Mark Williams
|11
|16
|2
|1
|0
|0
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists, making 25% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.
- Terry Rozier adds 22.3 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists.
- Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 57.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
- P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.
