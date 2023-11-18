Julius Randle and LaMelo Ball are two players to watch on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (7-5) take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) at Spectrum Center.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Knicks

Game Day: Saturday, November 18

Saturday, November 18 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, MSG

BSSE, MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets lost their most recent game to the Bucks, 130-99, on Friday. Ball starred with 37 points, and also had five boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM LaMelo Ball 37 5 5 1 0 2 Miles Bridges 17 5 4 2 0 2 Mark Williams 11 16 2 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Ball averages 14.3 points, 6 boards and 9 assists, making 25% of his shots from the field and 25% from beyond the arc, with 2 triples per game.

Terry Rozier adds 22.3 points per game, plus 3.7 boards and 5.3 assists.

Gordon Hayward's numbers for the season are 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per contest, making 47.1% of his shots from the floor and 57.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

P.J. Washington gets the Hornets 17.7 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brandon Miller averages 17.3 points, 6 boards and 2 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor and 43.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per game.

Watch Randle, Ball and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.