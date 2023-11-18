Hornets vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (3-8) are 6.5-point underdogs as they try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks (7-5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The contest airs at 6:00 PM ET on BSSE and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 225.5.
Hornets vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: BSSE and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Knicks
|-6.5
|225.5
Hornets Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has played nine games this season that have had more than 225.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Charlotte's games this season has been 236.2, 10.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread.
- The Hornets have won in three of the nine contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Charlotte has not won as an underdog of +225 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 30.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hornets vs Knicks Additional Info
|Knicks vs Hornets Injury Report
|Knicks vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Knicks vs Hornets Prediction
|Knicks vs Hornets Players to Watch
Hornets vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 225.5
|% of Games Over 225.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Knicks
|4
|33.3%
|110
|223.5
|104.7
|227.3
|222.7
|Hornets
|9
|81.8%
|113.5
|223.5
|122.6
|227.3
|232.3
Additional Hornets Insights & Trends
- Charlotte's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). On the road, it is .600 (3-2-0).
- The Hornets score an average of 113.5 points per game, 8.8 more points than the 104.7 the Knicks allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 5-4 against the spread and 3-6 overall when it scores more than 104.7 points.
Hornets vs. Knicks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hornets
|5-6
|2-2
|7-4
|Knicks
|8-4
|3-0
|4-8
Hornets vs. Knicks Point Insights
|Hornets
|Knicks
|113.5
|110
|14
|23
|5-4
|3-0
|3-6
|3-0
|122.6
|104.7
|27
|1
|0-0
|6-3
|0-0
|5-4
