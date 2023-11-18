Our computer model predicts the Furman Paladins will beat the Wofford Terriers on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Gibbs Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Furman vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Furman (-25.0) 41.3 Furman 33, Wofford 8

Furman Betting Info (2023)

The Paladins have put together a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Paladins have gone over in one of two games with a set total (50%).

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have posted one win against the spread this season.

Paladins vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 13.3 26.5 17.0 26.3 10.8 26.7 Furman 28.9 17.6 32.8 9.8 25.0 25.4

