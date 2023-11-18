The Furman Paladins (9-1) and the Wofford Terriers (1-9) will meet in a matchup of SoCon teams on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium. The Terriers will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 42.5 points.

Furman vs. Wofford Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Furman vs. Wofford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Furman Moneyline Wofford Moneyline
BetMGM Furman (-19.5) 42.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Furman (-19.5) 41.5 -1800 +980 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Furman vs. Wofford Betting Trends

  • Furman has compiled a 0-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Wofford has covered once in two games with a spread this year.
  • The Terriers have covered the spread when playing as at least 19.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

