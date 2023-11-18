SoCon opponents match up when the Wofford Terriers (1-9) and the Furman Paladins (9-1) square off on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Gibbs Stadium.

While Wofford ranks 77th in total defense with 370.7 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking sixth-worst (254.9 yards per game). In terms of total offense, Furman ranks 55th in the FCS (365.4 total yards per game) and 52nd defensively (336.3 total yards allowed per game).

Find out how to watch this game on ESPN+ in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Furman vs. Wofford Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: Gibbs Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Furman vs. Wofford Key Statistics

Furman Wofford 365.4 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.9 (121st) 336.3 (56th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.7 (80th) 167.7 (30th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.3 (80th) 197.7 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.6 (122nd) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,483 yards on 149-of-223 passing with nine touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 488 yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has run the ball 165 times for 704 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 321 receiving yards on 36 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has 24 receptions (on 27 targets) for a total of 315 yards (31.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kyndel Dean's 26 targets have resulted in 21 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.

Wofford Stats Leaders

Pauly Seeley V has 910 yards passing for Wofford, completing 55.2% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Ryan Ingram has racked up 726 yards on 137 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

J.T. Smith Jr. has piled up 274 yards on 57 carries, scoring one time.

Alec Holt's team-high 202 yards as a receiver have come on 20 catches (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Tyler Parker has hauled in eight receptions totaling 158 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Kyle Pinnix has compiled 11 receptions for 157 yards, an average of 15.7 yards per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Wofford or Furman gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.