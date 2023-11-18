In the matchup between the Fresno State Bulldogs and New Mexico Lobos on Saturday, November 18 at 10:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bulldogs to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Fresno State vs. New Mexico Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (-23.5) Toss Up (58) Fresno State 42, New Mexico 17

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bulldogs a 96.2% chance to win.

The Bulldogs have four wins in nine games against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 23.5-point favorites or more, Fresno State has an ATS record of 1-1.

This year, five of the Bulldogs' nine games have gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 58 points, 7.3 more than the average point total for Fresno State games this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 8.3% chance of a victory for the Lobos.

The Lobos have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

New Mexico is 0-2 against the spread when an underdog by 23.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in seven of the Lobos' nine games with a set total.

The average total in New Mexico games this year is 5.5 fewer points than the point total of 58 in this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Lobos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Fresno State 32.4 23.7 36.4 20.8 28.4 26.6 New Mexico 26.1 36.0 30.6 33.2 21.6 38.8

