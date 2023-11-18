Will Dmitry Orlov Score a Goal Against the Penguins on November 18?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Pittsburgh Penguins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Dmitry Orlov to find the back of the net for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Penguins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)
Orlov stats and insights
- Orlov has scored in one of 16 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first game of the season against the Penguins.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Orlov averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.3%.
Penguins defensive stats
- On defense, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 42 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Penguins have four shutouts, and they average 14.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Orlov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|21:57
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|18:20
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:50
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|10/24/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|22:22
|Away
|L 3-0
Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
