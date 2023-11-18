The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) are less than a touchdown favorite (-3.5) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 against the Army Black Knights (4-6). The over/under is set at 42.5 points for the contest.

Coastal Carolina is putting up 436.3 yards per game on offense (32nd in the FBS), and rank 64th defensively, yielding 371.4 yards allowed per game. Army has not been getting things done offensively, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 20.1 points per game. It has been more effective on defense, allowing 22.1 points per contest (44th-ranked).

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Michie Stadium TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Coastal Carolina vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -3.5 -115 -105 42.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Chanticleers rank -28-worst with 410.7 total yards per game over their last three contests. On defense, they rank 29th by allowing 302.7 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Looking at the Chanticleers' last three contests, they have posted 31 points per game on offense (76th-ranked) and have given up 17.7 points per game on defense (42nd-ranked).

Coastal Carolina has been a bottom-25 passing offense over its last three contests, putting up 207 passing yards per game during that stretch (-1-worst). It has been more competent defensively, allowing 151.7 passing yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

Despite having the 43rd-ranked run offense over the last three games (203.7 rushing yards per game), the Chanticleers rank -3-worst in run defense over that stretch (151 rushing yards allowed per game).

In their past three contests, the Chanticleers have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

In its past three contests, Coastal Carolina has hit the over once.

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina is 8-2-0 ATS this season.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Out of Coastal Carolina's 10 games with a set total, two have hit the over (20%).

Coastal Carolina has won two of the three games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Coastal Carolina is 1-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it have played as a moneyline favorite of -175 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chanticleers have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,919 pass yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has racked up 371 yards on 81 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner. He's also caught 15 passes for 151 yards (15.1 per game).

Ethan Vasko has collected 273 yards on 37 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Pinckney has hauled in 54 catches for 763 yards (76.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jared Brown has hauled in 47 passes while averaging 60.5 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Jameson Tucker has compiled 14 receptions for 294 yards, an average of 29.4 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Micheal Mason has racked up 4.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 31 tackles.

Clayton Isbell has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 39 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and three interceptions so far.

