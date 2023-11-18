The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) face the Army Black Knights (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Michie Stadium. The Chanticleers are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 43.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Army matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Army Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-3.5) 43.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-4.5) 42.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Chanticleers have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Army has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover six times.

When playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, the Black Knights have an ATS record of 3-2.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

