The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) go on the road to meet the Army Black Knights (4-6) at Michie Stadium on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Coastal Carolina is averaging 30.1 points per game on offense this season (49th in the FBS), and is surrendering 21.2 points per game (41st) on defense. Army's offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, posting 311.8 total yards per game, which ranks 16th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 60th with 367.8 total yards allowed per contest.

We will dive into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 12 Games

Coastal Carolina vs. Army Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina Army 436.3 (33rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 311.8 (119th) 371.4 (62nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 367.8 (57th) 169.4 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 193.8 (24th) 266.9 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.0 (131st) 12 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 20 (122nd) 18 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 16 (40th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,919 pass yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 67.4% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 81 times for a team-high 371 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner. He's also tacked on 15 catches for 151 yards (15.1 per game).

Ethan Vasko has been handed the ball 37 times this year and racked up 273 yards (27.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 763 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 54 catches (out of 85 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jared Brown has caught 47 passes for 605 yards (60.5 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jameson Tucker's 14 catches have yielded 294 yards and two touchdowns.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 859 yards (85.9 ypg) to lead Army, completing 50.5% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 727 yards (72.7 ypg) on 166 carries with six touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has racked up 86 carries and totaled 436 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has totaled nine catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 266 (26.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 20 times and has two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put together a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 18 passes on 29 targets.

Casey Reynolds' 21 targets have resulted in 13 receptions for 205 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Coastal Carolina or Army gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.