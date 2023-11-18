The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (7-3) and Army Black Knights (4-6) will clash at Michie Stadium in West Point, New York. Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Coastal Carolina vs. Army?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Channel: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: West Point, New York

West Point, New York Venue: Michie Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 27, Army 18

Coastal Carolina has won two of the three games it was the moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

In games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, the Chanticleers have a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of their games).

Army has been an underdog in five games this season and won two (40%) of those contests.

The Black Knights have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The Chanticleers have a 60.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Coastal Carolina (-3)



Coastal Carolina (-3) Coastal Carolina has played 10 games, posting eight wins against the spread.

This season, the Chanticleers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Army owns a record of 3-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have been underdogs by 3 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) This season, eight of Coastal Carolina's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 41.5 points.

In the Army's 10 games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 41.5.

Coastal Carolina averages 30.1 points per game against Army's 20.1, totaling 8.7 points over the contest's point total of 41.5.

Splits Tables

Coastal Carolina

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.4 56.3 60.5 Implied Total AVG 34.1 34.2 34 ATS Record 8-2-0 4-1-0 4-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-4-0 1-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 2-0 2-2

Army

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 47.4 49 46.2 Implied Total AVG 29.8 28.3 31 ATS Record 3-6-0 0-4-0 3-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-6-0 1-3-0 2-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 1-2 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 0-1 2-2

