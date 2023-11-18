The Clemson Tigers (6-4) and the 20th-ranked run defense will host the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels (8-2) and the 19th-ranked run offense on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The Tar Heels are 7-point underdogs. A total of 59.5 points has been set for this matchup.

Clemson ranks 49th in total offense this year (408.3 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 408.3 yards allowed per game. North Carolina's defense ranks 61st in the FBS with 25.5 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks eighth-best by accumulating 39.9 points per contest.

Clemson vs. North Carolina Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Clemson vs North Carolina Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Clemson -7 -105 -115 59.5 -110 -110 -275 +220

Clemson Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Tigers have been bottom-25 in total offense with 371.3 total yards per game (-58-worst) and top-25 in total defense with 261.7 total yards surrendered per game (12th-best).

Over the Tigers' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 88th in scoring offense (30 points per game) and 96th in scoring defense (22.7 points per game allowed).

Over the last three games, Clemson has been bottom-25 in passing offense with 192.3 passing yards per game (-32-worst) and top-25 in passing defense with 140.3 passing yards surrendered per game (20th-best).

Over the Tigers' last three games, they rank 74th in rushing offense (179 rushing yards per game) and 77th in rushing defense (121.3 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Tigers have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall over their last three games.

In its past three contests, Clemson has gone over the total twice.

Clemson Betting Records & Stats

Clemson's ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.

The Tigers are 3-3 ATS this season when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

Clemson games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (44.4%).

Clemson has won four of the seven games it was listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

Clemson is 3-2 (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tigers a 73.3% chance to win.

Clemson Stats Leaders

Cade Klubnik has 2,261 pass yards for Clemson, completing 63.3% of his passes and throwing 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

Phil Mafah has racked up 721 yards on 126 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Will Shipley has carried the ball 123 times for 592 yards (59.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Beaux Collins has hauled in 38 receptions for 510 yards (51 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Tyler Brown has hauled in 39 receptions totaling 445 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jake Briningstool's 37 receptions have yielded 384 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. leads the team with 4.5 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected seven TFL, 55 tackles, and two interceptions.

