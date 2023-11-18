The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (2-8) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Citadel Bulldogs (0-10) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

While East Tennessee State ranks 89th in total defense with 382.3 yards allowed per game, the team's offensive unit has been a little less successful, ranking 13th-worst (270.4 yards per game). Citadel has been unproductive on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (8.7 per game) and 13th-worst in points allowed (34.9 per game).

Citadel vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Johnson City, Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee Venue: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium

Citadel vs. East Tennessee State Key Statistics

Citadel East Tennessee State 249.1 (122nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 270.4 (114th) 437.6 (115th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.3 (91st) 124.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.0 (44th) 124.6 (124th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.4 (127th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (114th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood leads Citadel with 986 yards on 87-of-176 passing with four touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 218 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 62 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Cooper Wallace has rushed 76 times for a team-high 278 yards (27.8 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his 12 receptions this season are good for 172 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Hi'keem Elmore has racked up 229 yards on 60 carries with one touchdown.

Jay Graves-Billips' 174 receiving yards (17.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 14 receptions on 11 targets with one touchdown.

Tyler Cherry has 19 receptions (on 16 targets) for a total of 174 yards (17.4 yards per game) this year.

East Tennessee State Stats Leaders

William Riddle has racked up 536 yards (53.6 ypg) on 45-of-101 passing with one touchdown compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Bryson Irby, has carried the ball 102 times for 515 yards (51.5 per game), scoring five times.

Trey Foster has been handed the ball 64 times this year and racked up 357 yards (35.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Tommy Winton, III's 338 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 19 times and has totaled 22 receptions.

Xavier Gaillardetz has caught 15 passes for 239 yards (23.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Will Huzzie's 21 catches have yielded 232 yards and two touchdowns.

