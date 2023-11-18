How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in a Big South clash.
Offensively, Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS with 28.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 98th in points allowed (346.5 points allowed per contest). Charleston Southern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 16.6 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 84th with 28.7 points ceded per contest.
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium
Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics
|Charleston Southern
|Gardner-Webb
|245.9 (123rd)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|332.7 (78th)
|393.9 (98th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|346.5 (62nd)
|108.1 (110th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|149.0 (63rd)
|137.8 (118th)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|183.7 (86th)
|1 (51st)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|8 (128th)
|2 (21st)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|1 (36th)
Charleston Southern Stats Leaders
- Zolten Osborne has thrown for 777 yards on 49.6% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 137 times for 593 yards (59.3 per game) with six touchdowns.
- JD Moore has run for 267 yards across 63 attempts, scoring one touchdown.
- William Kakavitsas has racked up 359 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.
- Noah Jennings has 21 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 352 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Jaden Scott's 12 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders
- Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards (93.8 ypg) to lead Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 125 times for 602 yards (60.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 257 receiving yards on 25 catches with four touchdowns through the air.
- Jayden Brown has collected 489 yards on 99 attempts, scoring four times. He's grabbed 14 passes for 244 yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns, as well.
- Ephraim Floyd's 332 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.
- Karim Page has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 321 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.
