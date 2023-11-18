The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (6-4) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-6) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Ernest W. Spangler Stadium in a Big South clash.

Offensively, Gardner-Webb ranks 45th in the FCS with 28.1 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 98th in points allowed (346.5 points allowed per contest). Charleston Southern's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, putting up 16.6 points per game, which ranks 19th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 84th with 28.7 points ceded per contest.

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Boiling Springs, North Carolina Venue: Ernest W. Spangler Stadium

Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Gardner-Webb 245.9 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 332.7 (78th) 393.9 (98th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.5 (62nd) 108.1 (110th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.0 (63rd) 137.8 (118th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 183.7 (86th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (128th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has thrown for 777 yards on 49.6% passing while tossing four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 137 times for 593 yards (59.3 per game) with six touchdowns.

JD Moore has run for 267 yards across 63 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas has racked up 359 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Jennings has 21 receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 352 yards (35.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jaden Scott's 12 grabs (on 12 targets) have netted him 147 yards (14.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Gardner-Webb Stats Leaders

Matthew Caldwell has thrown for 938 yards (93.8 ypg) to lead Gardner-Webb, completing 57.1% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Narii Gaither, has carried the ball 125 times for 602 yards (60.2 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 257 receiving yards on 25 catches with four touchdowns through the air.

Jayden Brown has collected 489 yards on 99 attempts, scoring four times. He's grabbed 14 passes for 244 yards (24.4 per game) and five touchdowns, as well.

Ephraim Floyd's 332 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 36 times and has totaled 32 receptions and one touchdown.

Karim Page has hauled in 33 receptions totaling 321 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

